Ex-boyfriend of woman kidnapped, found dead in SUV arrested in Mexico

Pasadena police said Daniel Chacon left the country and was in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico. He's been returned to Texas where he faces kidnapping charges.

HOUSTON — Daniel Chacon was taken into custody in Mexico Wednesday night after his ex-girlfriend, Maira Gutierrez, was found dead in her abandoned SUV in southeast Houston.

Pasadena police said Chacon was found in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico around 11:30 p.m.

"Our officers and the federal agencies worked tirelessly through the night to negotiate directly with him for a safe surrender at the Laredo Port of Entry," police said.

Editor's note: The main video in this story aired Oct. 5, 2022, before Chacon's capture.

Chacon is considered to be a "primary person of interest" in the mother of four's death.

Officers were on the way to Webb County to take custody of Chacon and return him to Pasadena.

Pasadena officers assigned to the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force, the US Marshal Service, DEA, and Customs and Border Patrol worked together in Chacon's arrest.

Police had been searching for 30-year-old Daniel Chacon since Monday when they said he kidnapped 38-year-old Gutierrez at gunpoint when she came to visit their 5-month-old daughter. She was found shot to death hours later.

What happened

According to Pasadena police, they got reports Monday morning just before 10 about a woman who was being forced into an SUV at gunpoint at an apartment complex off Red Bluff Road near Beltway 8.

After talking with witnesses, police said they identified Chacon as the kidnapping suspect and Gutierrez as the victim.

Around 3 p.m. Monday, investigators said Gutierrez's body was found inside the abandoned SUV on Cedar Crest Street, near the intersection of Mykawa Road and the South Loop. The SUV appeared to be run off the road and ditched at some sort of distribution center. Police said freeway barriers were stored at the location.

Chacon has already been charged with aggravated kidnapping in the case and is considered the suspect in her death.

Domestic violence history

Gutierrez was living with her sister's family after she moved out of Chacon's apartment. There was a history of domestic violence between Gutierrez and Chacon, according to police.

Gutierrez's family said she tried everything she could to get away from Chacon's violence, including reaching out to his ex-wife. His ex-wife, who has three children with Chacon, said he tried to kill her several times but she got out of the relationship alive.

Chacon's ex-wife said Gutierrez reached out to her last month looking for help. She said she told her to run from the relationship.

Pasadena police said Chacon called them on Sept. 1, accusing Gutierrez of driving drunk with their infant in the car. Police determined she wasn't intoxicated, and that's when they said Gutierrez accused Chacon of assaulting her a few days prior.

Two weeks later, Gutierrez called the police again. This time she said Chacon "grabbed her by the hair and dragged" her through an apartment. She also said he assaulted her several times in the past.

The District Attorney's Office declined charges in both instances.

Chacon and Gutierrez were not living together but had a 5-month-old child together, according to family members. Chacon had custody of the child, police said. The child was not injured during the kidnapping incident.

Chacon's history

A closer look at Chacon's criminal history shows a pattern of domestic violence dating back to 2012 when he was accused of punching his former common-law wife.

In 2013, he was accused of punching her again and was charged with assault.

In 2017, Chacon was accused of nearly choking her to death, one of two times his ex-wife said he tried to kill her.

Domestic violence resources

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24 hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741.