Man killed, woman injured in shooting on Dallas freeway, police say

Police said both victims were found shot Saturday night on North Stemmons Freeway.

DALLAS — Dallas police are investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured another on Saturday night.

Police said that they responded to a shooting call at 8:25 p.m. in the southbound lanes of North Stemmons Freeway near Dallas' Medical District.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found a man and a woman who were shot. The man was inside a stalled vehicle in the left lane of traffic and the woman was found on the shoulder of the freeway.

Both victims were sent to a hospital.

The man has been pronounced dead and the woman is said to be in critical condition. The man's name will not be released until his family has been notified.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Detective Joshua Romero by calling 214-671-4226 or emailing joshua.romero@dallaspolice.gov.