Armored truck guard fatally shot by masked robbers in Dallas, police say

The business owner told WFAA that robbers demanded money from the guard, and when he refused, he was shot in the back.

DALLAS — An armored truck guard was shot and killed Friday morning during a robbery outside of a check cashing business in Dallas, police confirmed to WFAA.

The Dallas Police Department said officers responded around 9:25 a.m. to the 100 block South Carroll Avenue. WFAA spoke to the owner of the check cashing business who said he and the guard, 52-year-old David Ruback, were the only ones in the store at the time and was actually holding the door open for the guard at the time of the robbery.

The owner said two people in all black masks arrived in a small white car and got out with large guns. He said the robbers demanded money from Ruback, and when he refused, he was shot in the back.

"I didn't know what to do. They fired six shots at the store where I was standing. And all the bullets went around me and hit him," the business owner told WFAA.

The suspects got away with the money, but the owner did not say how much.

"He spared my life because when he came in to get the bag, the guy he pointed the gun at me and I said 'please don't kill me'... and they took off," he added.

The check cashing business has an extensive surveillance camera system, which investigators combing through.

The armored truck guard was taken to the hospital, where he later died, Dallas police said.

