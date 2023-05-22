Suspect steals DART paratransit bus, hits parked cars and a bicycle, police say

Police around 11:30 p.m. responded to a report of a DART paratransit vehicle getting stolen from the agency's paratransit facility in Old East Dallas.

DALLAS — Someone stole a DART paratransit bus in Dallas late Sunday night and hit several parked vehicles and a bicycle, police said.

No one was injured during the incident.

The suspect, who DART identified as 26-year-old Charles Tisaby, was charged with resisting arrest and unauthorized use of a vehicle, according to a spokesperson.

Tisaby fled the scene, and police caught him near Swiss Avenue and Bryan Street.

Jeremy Pesina watched the incident unfold and filmed the moment the bus took off in reverse outside his apartment complex.

"It was just kind of crazy to me," Pesina told WFAA.

"It’s something you see in a video game. I was like 'oh my God someone really went the whole Grand Theft Auto!'”

Pesina also captured video of investigators searching for Tisaby.

In that video, neighbors can be heard telling deputies he tried to enter their apartments.

DART confirms Tisaby hotwired the bus and that someone nearby threw their bike at the bus.

That man, according to Pesina, is a homeless gentleman by the name of Barry who tried to get Tisaby to stop from fleeing by throwing his bike at the bus.

After that happened, Barry told WFAA that a kind stranger offered him their own bike as a replacement.