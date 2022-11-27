x
1 person killed, 2 injured after shooting in Dallas

Police said one woman was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

DALLAS — One woman died and two other people were injured after a shooting overnight Sunday.

Dallas Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3600 block of N. Buckner Boulevard just after 12:30 a.m. 

Officers found two women in a parking lot at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. 

Both were taken to a local hospital where one died from her injuries, police said. The other woman was in critical condition. 

Police said a third person, a man, transported himself to the hospital after the incident. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or utilize Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477). 

No other information was released. 

