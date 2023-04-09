Dallas police searching for unknown murder suspect

Police say three victims were shot Sunday morning, with one of them dying.

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department is asking the public's help in finding a suspect who reportedly shot three people Sunday morning, one of whom died from the injury.

Police said officers were called at about 8 a.m. Sunday to the 10500 block of Denton Drive.

Investigation determined individuals and unknown suspects were involved in a fight which escalated when one suspect fired their weapon and hit three victims, police said.

The victims left the location, police said, and one victim died at the scene. The two otheer victims were taken to a local hospital and are in stable condition.