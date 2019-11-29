DALLAS — Dallas police are searching for a woman who was taken "under suspicious circumstances" by her boyfriend Tuesday.

Around 11:39 p.m. Tuesday, 44-year-old Sherry Dawn Ward was last seen in the 400 block of Longview Street near U.S. Highway 75. Police say she was taken by her boyfriend, Luis Balderas, and is considered an endangered person.

Police think the two are in a stolen black Audi A6 with Texas license plate LNF0193.

Ward is described as a white woman, 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighing 135 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Balderas is described as a 37-year-old Latino male. 5-feet-11-inches tall, weighing 185 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information about Ward or Balderas, Dallas police ask that you contact Detective A. Dragija at 469-332-5563.

