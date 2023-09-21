Caught on video: Dallas police investigating attempted 'jugging' after man followed home from bank

According to police, the incident happened at about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

DALLAS — Mark Gardner is thankful to be alive after three armed men ambushed his vehicle in a driveway this week. The family shared surveillance video of the incident with WFAA. The entire incident spanned 15 seconds.

"I feel the message has to get out. Never ever did I think something like this would happen," said Gardner.

The family has asked WFAA not to reveal their location or home address in the event of retaliation. Gardner told WFAA he and his stepson had just left a bank when they were ambushed by the three suspects.

The Dallas Police Department confirm a police report where a “jugging” had occurred this week, when multiple suspects followed them to a home from the bank and tried to steal his money at gunpoint.

“Jugging” is when someone follows a person leaving a bank with a large amount of money then burglarizes them at their next stop, police explained to WFAA.

According to police, the incident happened at about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19. Gardner said he was approached by three men armed with handguns.

"I said call your mother right away and tell her to go hide in the house. I'm calling the police," Gardner recalled telling his stepson and the vehicle virtual assistant.

The suspects proceeded to pull on the door handles, tap the windows, and then try to bust through the windows.

"This is where they took the butt of the gun and kept pounding it. 'Give it up! Give it up!'" he recalled the suspects saying. The car windows show damage from the suspects hitting them with the firearm.

Gardner and his stepson were able to leave the location and were not hurt, but they are still shaken. Gardner wants the suspects to change their lives or pay the price. He's hopeful someone will recognize them and turn them in.

"Maybe they think they're invincible. But if they think they're that tough wait till they get to prison," he said.

He warns people to be more aware of surroundings. He's thankful he trusted his instincts to back into the spot and subsequently drive away.

In May 2023, the Royse City Police warned the public about a similar incident that occurred when a woman was getting gas a local convenience store.

Police said, in that case, suspects reportedly followed a woman from a bank in the city of Rockwall to the gas station. As the woman was pumping gas on the driver’s side of her car, the suspects pulled up on the passenger side, broke out her back window and jumped into the back seat of the vehicle and stole the woman’s money and other belongings.

Security footage captured the crime.