Police: Husband arrested in Austin, charged with murder in connection with wife's death in Dallas

DALLAS — Dallas police have arrested a man in connection to a woman found dead inside her Dallas apartment on Monday.

According to the Dallas Police Department (DPD), at about 1:15 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a call for service at an apartment in the 1400 block of Elm Street. Police were called after neighbors smelled an odor coming from the apartment, sources told WFAA.

When officers arrived, they found 46-year-old Jenean Chapman dead. Initially, DPD said it was being investigated as an “unexplained death.”

On Tuesday, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Chapman’s death was a homicide. Sources told WFAA that it appeared Chapman was strangled.

That same day, University of Texas police arrested Chapman's husband, James Patrick, in Austin and he was charged with murder.

