23-year-old arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Deep Ellum, police say

Dallas investigators believed the victim and another man pulled out weapons while arguing with the suspect.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Police have arrested a man that's accused of shooting and killing another man in Dallas last weekend.

The police department identified the suspect as 23-year-old Roman Pargas Jr.

Shortly before 3 a.m. last Sunday, officers responded to a shooting call. They were dispatched to a 7-Eleven on Elm Street and Good-Latimer Expressway.

According to police, officers that were working in the area found one man on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest and another man nearby who was shot in the leg.

One of the men, identified at 26-year-old Ricky Burns, died at the scene. The other victim - who hasn't been named but is also 26 - was treated at a hospital.

Before the shooting, investigators believe Burns and another man got into an argument with Pargas Jr. when he walked past Burns. Police said Burns and the other man tried to pull weapons from their waistbands, but Pargas Jr. shot Burns.

Burns collapsed and the other victim ran around the corner. Pargas Jr. allegedly ran from the scene.

Update: August 24, 2022



Roman Pargas Jr., 23 years old, was arrested for the Homicide on Elm Street. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) August 28, 2022