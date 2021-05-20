Ezekiel Elliott's dog in quarantine after biting two people in Frisco, police say

Animal Services placed the Rottweiler in a 10-day quarantine, in accordance with Texas law.

FRISCO, Texas — Frisco Animal Services is currently investigating after a dog owned by Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott reportedly bit two people Thursday morning, Frisco police said.

Animal Services was called to the Starwood neighborhood in Frisco Thursday morning around 9:30 to investigate three loose dogs. One of the dogs, a Rottweiler, bit two people, police said.

Animal Services placed the Rottweiler in a 10-day quarantine, in accordance with Texas law.

Officials took the two people who were bit to local hospitals for treatment, police said.

Frisco police cited Elliott with three citations, one per animal, of Dog at Large, an offense punishable by a fine of no more than $100 per citation.

No other charges have been filed at this time, police said.

Two years ago, a pit bull belonging to Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott bit off part of a woman's ring finger.

The woman bitten by the pit bull owned by Prescott was left with a portion of her right ring finger missing, according to court documents in the incident.

Frisco Animal Services Officers had also warned people at Prescott's home twice in recent months that his dogs had gotten loose in his neighborhood because a door near his garage wasn't properly closed, the documents said.