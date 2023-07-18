15-year-old boy arrested, charged in connection with fatally shooting 50-year-old man, Dallas police say

DALLAS — A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 50-year-old man earlier this month, the Dallas Police Department (DPD) announced.
DPD said the teen faces a charge of manslaughter for the shooting death of Walter Smith Jr.
At about noon Wednesday, July 5, Dallas officers were called to a home in the 1400 block of Peru Street in response to a welfare check. When they arrived, they found Smith Jr. dead from a gunshot wound inside the home. DPD said Smith was shot sometime in the overnight hours.
On Tuesday, July 18, DPD said the 15-year-old was taken into custody.
Further details have not been released as the investigation continues.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call DPD detective Brewster Billings at 214-671-3584 or email at brewster.billings@dallaspolice.gov. Reference case number 121710-2023.