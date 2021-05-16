Champion cyclist killed in crash, driver arrested on suspicion of DUI

Lakewood Police said Gwen Inglis, 46, died in the crash near West Alameda Parkway and South Indiana Street. The driver was arrested on DUI charges.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department (LPD) has identified the cyclist killed in a crash Sunday on West Alameda Parkway near South Indiana Street as Gwen Inglis, 46, of Lakewood.

LPD said Inglis was riding eastbound in the bike lane on West Alameda Parkway between South McIntyre Street and South Indiana Street about 10 a.m. when a driver heading east on Alameda drifted into the bike lane and hit her.

>> The video above is another story that aired on May 5: A message from a cyclist to the driver who 'left him to die'

She was transported to the hospital where she later died.

Ingles is a national champion cyclist who was recently listed as the winner of Road Race Women ages 45 to 49 at the 2019 USA Cycling Masters Road Nationals.

Police said they arrested the driver, identified as 29-year-old Ryan Scott Montoya, on suspicion of the following charges:

Vehicular Homicide - driving under the influence

Driving under the influence

No insurance

According to the arrest affidavit, Inglis' husband reported that he and his wife were riding in the bicycle lane, which was clearly marked by a solid white line.

He reported that his wife was 100 meters in front of him when a black Nissan sedan going eastbound came close to hitting him and then hit his wife, the affidavit says.

The impact threw her from her bike into the air, she landed on dirt south of the road, and her husband said he did not see any signs of life when he checked, according to the affidavit.

A driver behind the Nissan reported they were both going around 55 miles per hour when she saw the Nissan drift out of its lane and hit Inglis, and the affidavit says she did not see any obstructions in the roadway.

When examining the Nissan, the affidavit says investigators noticed the front passenger side was damaged, part of the the bumper on that side was missing, a large dent in the passenger side of the hood and the front windshield had a large impact on the passenger side.

The affidavit says Montoya stopped after the crash and told officers he remembered driving straight up the hill and going around 55 miles per hour, and he said he remembered hitting the cyclist but not what happened before.

Montoya said he was not texting when the crash happened but did admit to drinking alcohol and using marijuana the night before, and said he last consumed both about 11 p.m., according to the affidavit.

Montoya originally denied using any other narcotics or prescription drugs, then admitted to smoking methamphetamine three days earlier and officers also found a folded up piece of foil in the driver's door with a straw and burn marks consistent with drug use, according to the affidavit.

The officers reported Montoya's eyelids were droopy, he had bloodshot eyes and his pupils were constricted, his movements were slow and his speech was also slow and low, the affidavit says.

After performing a DUI test and refusing a chemical test, the affidavit says the officer placed Ryan in custody for DUI.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.