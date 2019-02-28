SAN ANTONIO — The biggest scheme in San Antonio is preying on people looking for the perfect pet.

Online criminals are stealing hundreds of dollars from unsuspecting victims who want to buy dogs.

Ruth and Orlando Rodriguez wanted to find a companion for their Great Dane named Jax. They found what they thought would be the perfect pet, a puppy named Megan, on a website called SpecialGreatDanes.com.

“We knew that was it, the one we wanted,” Ruth said.

“Like every other dog, you kind of fall in love with them, you start getting hooked like that,” Orlando added.

The Rodriguezes started emailing and texting back-and-forth with the so-called breeder who even sent more pictures of the dog.

Orlando said they filled out an online form and answered questions about how they would be caring for the dog when purchased.

“You think this person is legit, because the person caring this puppy. He wants to know exactly how you’re going to treat it,” said Orlando.

The Rodriguezes said they then transferred $800 through the Zelle app and waited for their new puppy to arrive. That’s when they began to realize something was wrong.

The person behind the scheme said the puppy needed insurance for customs and was stuck at the airport. To get the dog, the Rodriguezes would have to provide them with an additional $1,500.

“That’s when I knew I was scammed,” Orlando said.

The couple tried unsuccessfully to get their money back, but the website was suddenly gone, the phone number disconnected.

Orlando filed a complaint with the Better Business Bureau to prevent others from falling into the same trap.

But according to the BBB, it’s happening all the time.

“Just in January, we received close to 20 (reports) here in San Antonio. Multiply that across the states and it's happening on an incremental basis and it's just getting worse,” said Jason Meza, regional director for BBB San Antonio.

Meza said the schemers are using emotions to draw people in.

“They're really tugging at the heartstrings hoping that you fall in love at first sight,” he said. “They make you feel like you’re invested in the dog.”

That’s exactly what happened to the Rodriguezes.

“It's about the feelings and it's about me getting involved emotionally, and you kind of stop thinking about everything else,” Orlando said.

Meza said the schemers advertise on their websites and through social media.

“We would venture to say the experts will tell you 80 percent of online advertisements for pets are fake,” he said.

Meza said the best way to avoid becoming a victim is to wait until you’ve done your research before getting emotionally invested in the dog you found online.

“You can usually type in a common scam on an internet search and find the same name of the same breeder has been using multiple cons against multiple times,” he said. “The best way to do this is to stop, hit the pause button if you see a dog you like or a breeder that you think you want to reach out to. Do some research and go an extra step."

For more information on these online puppy schemes, follow this link to BBB resources.