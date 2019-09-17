HOUSTON, Texas — The FBI Violent Crime Task Force is searching for a "flashy" armed robbery suspect after an incident at a Wells Fargo Bank in Victoria, Texas.

According to the FBI, on Aug. 31, the suspect entered the bank, approached a teller, briefly pulled out a gun, and verbally threatened them while demanding cash.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male in his early 30s, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a medium build. During the incident, he wore a red hat, red T-shirt, grey blazer, blue jeans and reflective sunglasses.

The FBI said the "Dapper Desperado" reportedly left the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was physically hurt during the robbery.

Federal Bureau of Investigation

RELATED:

Austin police looking for suspect after robbery at Target on The Drag

Wimberly armed bank robbery suspect sought by Hays County officials

It is believed that the suspect had previously robbed a Comerica Bank located at 14104 Northwest Freeway in Houston, Texas, on Aug. 29.

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to his identification and arrest.

If you have any information, please call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the FBI Houston Field Office at (713) 693-5000.

Tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through their website, www.crime-stoppers.org , or the Houston Crime Stoppers mobile phone app, which can be downloaded for both iPhone and Android devices.

All tipsters will remain anonymous.

WATCH: Man arrested for attempted bank robbery in northwest Austin

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Reports: 'Saved by the Bell' reboot with Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley is happening

Man who impregnated 10-year-old says he doesn't deserve the 160 year sentence

Officials identify swimmer who died at Pace Bend Park