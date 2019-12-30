SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is asking for your help in locating two suspects who they say held a man at gunpoint in a Home Depot parking lot.

The incident took place Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Home Depot on 527 Fair Avenue on the city's southeast side.

Police said the man was walking to his vehicle when two suspects pulled up in a white Chevy Suburban and parked near the victim.

San Antonio Crime Stoppers

The suspects got out of the Suburban and one of them pulled a gun on the man, taking his things, police said.

Both suspects were seen leaving the parking lot in the Suburban.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit their website.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to an arrest.

RELATED: Police searching for suspect after aggravated robbery in Dripping Springs

RELATED: Who killed Henry Gutierrez? Investigators still following leads on 2015 Christmas Eve murder

RELATED: Woman arrested, accused of lying about miscarriage