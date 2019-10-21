SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help in solving the murder of 20-year-old Eric Mendoza.

Around 1 a.m. October 21, 2010, residents in the 5000 block of Village Path on the northeast side reported hearing several gunshots and sounds of a vehicle speeding off.

Residents came out of their homes and reported seeing the victim’s truck hit several vehicles before coming to a stop. Authorities said Mendoza had been shot in his vehicle and died at the scene.

If you have any information regarding this murder case, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit their website.

A guaranteed $20,000 reward will be offered for information leading to arrest(s), the release says.