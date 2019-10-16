SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are looking for a man they say robbed a house on the north side.

The incident took around 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, in the 7100 block of Oakridge Drive near Callaghan Road.

Police said the man entered the house through an unlocked front door and took multiple items, leaving the home in a white 2003-2006 Ford Expedition.

If you have any information regarding this burglary, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit their website.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to an arrest.