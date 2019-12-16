SAN ANTONIO — A man was beaten in a violent carjacking and now San Antonio Police are hoping the community can help in tracking down the suspects.

The incident took place Thursday, Oct. 31, in the 200 block of West Dickson on the city's south side.

Police said the victim was in his vehicle preparing to leave when two masked male suspects approached the car.

The suspects pointed guns at the victim, forced him out of the vehicle and beat him, police said.

The victim was able to run away as the suspects fled in the vehicle.

SAPD released a photo of a female suspect who they say planned for the victim to be robbed by the male suspects.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP or visit their website.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to arrests.