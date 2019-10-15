SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is asking for help in finding the person responsible for the murder of 25-year-old Oscar Alan Thompson II.

On Nov. 9, 2018, around 2:30 a.m., Thompson was driving a friend home in the 300 block of Stonegate Drive near St. Mary's University.

An unknown suspect fired multiple shots at the vehicle Thompson was driving. He was struck one time and lost control of the car, crashing into a utility pole, authorities said.

Thompson was taken to University Hospital and later died as a result of his injuries on Nov. 16.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. You can contact them at 210-224-STOP or visit their website.

