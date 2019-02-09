SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking for the community's help in identifying a man allegedly involved in an aggravated robbery.

The incident took place around 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at the Circle K on Perrin Beitel Road on the northeast side.

A woman was approached by a masked suspect with a gun. He demanded her vehicle and took off, police said.

Authorities said the stolen vehicle was recovered later and a male fitting the victim's description fled on foot.

The suspect was spotted nearby, but managed to get away. If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, or visit their website.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to an arrest.