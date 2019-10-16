SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is asking for help in identifying three men they say robbed a T-Mobile store, stealing cell phones and tablets.

The incident took place Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 10, at the T-Mobile on 5714 NW Loop 410 near Bandera Road.

Police said one of the men told the clerk to back away while the other two took the devices from the display shelves.

The suspects left the store in an unknown vehicle. If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit their website.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to an arrest.