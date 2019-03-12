SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a man accused of robbing a bank on the northwest side.

The incident took place around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the Greater Texas Credit Union at 6318 Callaghan Road.

The suspect threatened the bank teller, demanded money and left after the employee complied with the demands.

Authorities said the man fled the scene in a white four-door vehicle. If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to an arrest.