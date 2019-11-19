SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are looking for two suspects accused of robbing a Dollar General.

The incident took place around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the store on 1531 Aurelia Street near Rigsby Avenue on the east side.

A clerk was working when he was approached by two suspects. One of the suspects displayed a firearm and demanded money, police said.

Authorities said the other suspect remained at the front entrance while another employee opened the cash register. The suspects left with the money in an unknown vehicle.

If you have any information about this aggravated robbery, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit their website.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to an arrest.