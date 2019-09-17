SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are looking for a man who they say stole a case of beer and assaulted a Walmart employee.

The incident took place Friday at the Walmart on 8030 Bandera Road on the northwest side.

Police said the suspect walked into the beer isle, grabbed a case of beer and took two shopping bags from an unmanned cash register.

The suspect placed the beer into the bags and attempted to leave the store, police said.

Authorities said a Walmart Asset Protection Officer confronted the suspect, and the suspect assaulted the employee, fleeing the scene.

If you have any information regarding this robbery, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit their website.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be provided for information leading to an arrest.