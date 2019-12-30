SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is asking for help in identifying a suspect who they say robbed a disabled man.

The incident took place Friday, Dec. 14, at 2602 South Presa Street near the King William area.

Police said the man was loading some property onto his vehicle when the suspect approached the victim and demanded his car keys.

A struggle took place and the victim was knocked to the ground, police said.

The suspect grabbed the keys and got away in the man's car, police said. As the victim was getting up, the suspect allegedly reversed and hit the man with the vehicle.

The suspect got away, fleeing north on South Presa in the stolen car.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit their website.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to an arrest.

