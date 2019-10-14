Crime Stoppers is seeking your help to identify a man who robbed a convenience store in northwest San Antonio last week.

On Wednesday, Oct. 9, the suspect entered the Circle K store in the 6400 block of De Zavala Road and began to steal merchandise, according to a police report.

As the man began to flee from the store with the stolen items, he displayed a handgun, police said. He got into a red SUV type vehicle and fled the location.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect responsible for this robbery.

Call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit www.sacrimestoppers.com.