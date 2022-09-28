Crime Stoppers release video of suspect wanted in connection to a shooting at a northwest side parking lot

A man was shot in the head in the shooting that happened on June 25 at the EZ Wash off the 4100 block of Gardendale.

SAN ANTONIO — Crime Stoppers San Antonio released new video Wednesday morning of a man suspected to be involved in a shooting that happened in a northwest side parking lot.

San Antonio Police said the incident happened on June 25 around 2:20 a.m. at the EZ Wash off the 4100 block of Gardendale.

A man sitting in his car was shot in the head and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Surveillance video released by Crime Stoppers San Antonio shows the suspect who is wanted by police in connection to the shooting.

A second video shows the same man walking inside the EZ Wash; it appears he’s looking for someone or something inside.

Investigators said the suspect seen in the video was associating with the driver and passenger of a red car in the parking lot that night before the shooting.

It’s unclear if the victim, only identified as being a 42-year-old man, was just an innocent bystander caught in the middle of the crossfire, or of he is somehow connected to the suspect seen in the video who’s still on the run from police.

Crime Stoppers San Antonio is offering up to $5,000 for anyone who can provide information leading to an arrest.

If you have information, call 210-224-STOP or you can submit a tip online here.