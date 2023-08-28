Crime Stoppers: Police searching for suspect who shot man on north side

SAPD says the victim woke up to the suspects trying to break into his car.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking for your help in finding a suspect who shot a man while trying to break into his car.

Police say the victim woke up on August 11 to people trying to break into his car in the 1100 block of Sugar Pine Street in north San Antonio.

The suspects had guns, according to police, and shot him once, then drove away in a light-colored small vehicle that was possibly equipped with a hatchback.

If you have any information that could lead to the identification and location of the suspect(s) responsible for this incident, you are asked to call police.

Crime Stoppers may pay UP TO $5,000 for information which leads to felony arrests in this crime.

To be eligible for a reward, tips must be submitted directly to Crime Stoppers.

Call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP (210-224-7867).

