Crime Stoppers offers up to $5,000 reward for information on May murder

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Crime Stoppers are asking for help finding the person(s) responsible for the May murder of Jimmy Lee Robinson.

On May 31 around 7 p.m., Jimmy Lee Robinson was shot and killed while at the intersection of Fair Avenue and S. Hackberry.

The suspect vehicle was caught on surveillance video fleeing the scene after the shooting.

Anyone with any information which leads to felony arrests in this crime could receive up to $5,000.

Rewards are paid in cash, but only for anonymous, crime-solving tips submitted directly to Crime Stoppers and that concern information not previously provided to or known by law enforcement.

Calls and tips directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.