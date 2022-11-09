Someone pulled a gun on a hospital worker as they were arriving at work. Now, the search is on for who's responsible.

SAN ANTONIO — Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible for pulling a gun on a hospital worker in Alamo Heights.

The incident happened on Oct. 16 just before 7 a.m. when the victim was arriving at work at the Methodist Hospital in Alamo Heights, located at 250 E Basse Road. Officials say someone pulled in front of the victim's vehicle, exited the car and then pointed a gun at the victim.

The victim was able to drive away and the suspect fled the location. Now, police are working to identify the suspects and are asking for the public's help in doing so.

Crime Stoppers said they may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the felony arrest of the person or people responsible and tips submitted are anonymous.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-7867 or you can submit a tip here.

