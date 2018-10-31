Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of aggravated armed robbery.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, on Saturday, October 20, around 4:26 p.m., a Hispanic male walked into the Chas Super Market on 1431 N. Pine St. on the east side and demanded money from the register while carrying a shotgun.

The suspect fled in a silver Ford F-250.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for any information that leads to an arrest. Any person that offers tips to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous.

If you have any information regarding this aggravated robbery, you can call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (7867).

For more information, you can visit the official Crime Stoppers website here.

