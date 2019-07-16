SAN ANTONIO — Crime Stoppers is looking for a suspect who robbed the Circle K on 103 Bandera Road.

The incident happened Wednesday, July 10 around 3:30 a.m. on the city's northwest side.

The suspect approached the cashier at the counter, demanded money and physically assaulted the cashier.

The suspect then fled the scene with the stolen money.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit their website.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be given for information leading to the arrest.