Sheriff: "I have never seen the amount of stealing that has gone on" | Post-Laura crime alert issued

Several police, sheriff's offices have issued warnings about thefts and break-ins following Hurricane Laura

BEAUMONT, Texas — As thousands from across Southeast Texas return home after evacuating, they're dealing with more than cleanup and recovery -- many will also be dealing with crime.

Police departments and sheriff's offices across Southeast Texas have told 12News there has been a noticeable spike in burglaries, thefts and break-ins following Hurricane Laura.

The Beaumont Police Departments says they have received nearly 50 burglary-related calls since last Monday.

Newton County Sheriff Billy Rowles says that he has "never seen the amount of stealing that has gone on in the last week." Sheriff Rowles says there have been reports of everything from running generators to a child's tricycle stolen.

"Storms bring out all kinds of garbage," Sheriff Rowles said in his weekly email report, noting Hurricane Laura was "a mean hussy."

Beaumont Police says looters tend to prey on people during natural disasters and evacuation orders are enacted.

They recommend you make sure you have documentation for valuable items before evacuating for things like electronics, appliances, jewelry and firearms.

Police say pictures and receipts can be helpful, and if you have a list of VIN or serial numbers, write them down or make sure you can access that information at any time.

"If you don't have a serial number or a VIN number to give to police or even your insurance company, it's quite impossible to work a case where we can't link that property to the victim or a potential suspect," Haley Morrow with Beaumont Police said.