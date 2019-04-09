SAN ANTONIO — Editor's note: The above video aired May 9.

Police saw a jump in the number of credit card skimmers discovered at gas stations throughout San Antonio in the month of August.

Officers with the San Antonio Police Department found a total of 16 skimmers at eight gas stations during the month; that's ten more than officers found in July.

Several of the locations had more than one skimmer set up; at one Valero on the city's southeast side, officers discovered four credit card skimmers.

On August 1, police found two skimmers at a Phillips 66 in the 7000 block of Culebra Rd. Days later, on August 6, a skimmer was found at an Exxon in the 2700 block of Culebra Rd.

Between August 9 and August 13, officers discovered 6 skimmers at Valero gas stations throughout the city.

View the map of locations where SAPD officers found the skimmers below; the locations are listed below the map:

August credit card skimmers in San Antonio:

August 1: Phillips 66, 7131 Culebra Rd; 2 skimmers found

August 6: Exxon, 2706 Culebra Rd; 1 skimmer found

August 9: Valero Corner Store. 1231 Probrant; 3 skimmers found

August 12: Valero, 12070 Blanco Rd.; 1 skimmer found

August 13: Valero, 3151 WW White Rd.; 2 skimmers found

August 14: Circle K, 2903 E Southcross; 2 skimmers found

August 15: Circle K, 3659 E Commerce St; 1 skimmer found

August 29: Valero, 3603 SE Military Dr.; 4 skimmers found

