Crash victim suffered from stab wounds, says Temple Police

A woman involved in a vehicle crash was reportedly found by police with stab wounds.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPLE, Texas — A woman is in the hospital after a vehicle crash in Temple, according to the police, reportedly with stab wounds.

TPD reported that officers responded to a single-vehicle crash near mile marker 302 on I-35 around 7:03 a.m. on Dec. 11.

According to officers, they found a woman, whom they said was the driver of the vehicle, who had been stabbed multiple times. How the woman received the wounds has not been released at this time.

The woman was reportedly taken to the hospital, but the extent of her injuries has not yet been reported.

No suspects have been identified at this time. Police are asking anyone with information on the case to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

Reports to Crime Stoppers can be made anonymously.