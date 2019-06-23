SAN ANTONIO — A teenager is accused of murder after crashing into a car, police say, ultimately killing the driver. Leon Valley Police on Friday morning, just after sunrise, were chasing 18-year-old David Gonzalez, who is accused of stealing a car and driving it on Grissom Road on the northwest side.

Police said Gonzalez at some point lost control and smashed into four cars, killing a father, 34-year-old Gabriele Davila. Three other people were sent to the hospital.

Gonzalez is facing numerous charges including murder.

Davila leaves behind a wife who is seven months pregnant, as well as a 1-year-old child. Close friends said he moved to the U.S. from Venezuela to provide a better life for his family.

Friend Maritza Frederick is one of those friends.

"He was always there for us," she said. "We knew that whenever we needed him we was going to be there."

Now, Frederick and Roberto Yamada have to be there for Davila's wife. Yamada said he can't believe he's gone, adding Davila was a brilliant person and the sole provider for his family. He delivered for DoorDash and was working a lot lately to provide for his loved ones.

"We don't have time time to just sit and cry," Frederick said. "We have to work to make sure she has everything she needs."

The female passenger in Davila's car was critically injured, two other drivers were sent to the hospital and are expected to be okay.

If you would like to help the Davila family, click here.

Full Press Release from Leon Valley Police:

On June 21, 2019, at 07:12 am., the Leon Valley Police Department (LVPD) received a call for a stolen white Chevrolet sedan. The LVPD contacted Onstar, who notified officers of the current location of the vehicle. Officers were en-route to that location when they spotted the stolen vehicle, later determined to be driven by David Gonzalez (18 years of age), in the 6800 block of Bandera Road. Officers followed the stolen vehicle for a short period of time, initiating a traffic stop at 7:59 am at Bandera and Grissom due to the driver making erratic movements and turns. Officers were in full uniform and in marked police vehicles. Officers followed the suspect vehicle at a reasonable speed for the road conditions and traffic until the suspect driver accelerated as he passed Shadow Mist to a high rate of speed. Officers were not able to keep up with the suspect vehicle, losing sight of it at Grissom before Misty Way. As the officers topped the hill on Grissom just past Misty Way, they discovered the suspect vehicle had wrecked into a silver Toyota sedan (vehicle 1), pushing the Toyota into a silver Pontiac Vibe (vehicle 2), which struck a Toyota Tundra pickup (vehicle 3). The suspect vehicle veered into eastbound traffic and struck a red Ford Mustang (vehicle 4) head on. The driver of the stolen vehicle (David Gonzalez) was promptly arrested as he attempted to exit the vehicle to flee on foot.



EMS was immediately called to the scene to treat the driver and passenger of each vehicle. Tragically, the driver of vehicle 1—later identified as Gabriele Davila (34 years of age)—was pronounced deceased at the scene. A female passenger in the vehicle was transported to University Hospital in critical condition. The drivers of vehicles 2 and 4 sustained non-life threatening injuries and were also transported to University Hospital in good condition. The driver of vehicle 3 was not injured. The suspect was also transported to University Hospital.



Chief Salvaggio stated, “Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to the victims of this senseless crime. The Leon Valley Police Department will work tirelessly with all law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies to ensure the criminal in this case faces all charges and is held accountable for his intentional criminal acts.”



After booking, the District Attorney’s Office upgraded the charge of Evading Arrest Causing Death to a Murder charge. The murder charge was given a $75,000 bond, the Evading Arrest Causing Serious Bodily Injury was given a $30,000 bond, and the Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle was assigned a $15,000 bond.