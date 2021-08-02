Crash overnight off I-35 in New Braunfels left huge mess

Three trucks were involved. The driver of a pickup truck grabbed his keys and fled the scene after hitting several parked cars, police said.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A crash involving three trucks overnight caused a big mess off I-35 in New Braunfels. New Braunfels Police said just before 2 a.m., a man driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck crashed into another truck on the I-35 access road, causing a chain reaction crash with yet another truck.

This happened at New Braunfels Avenue. Fortunately no one was hurt, but authorities said the driver of the F-150 then drove up a sidewalk and through a front yard, slamming into several parked cars in a front yard along the 2200 block of North PanAm Expressway. He then grabbed his keys and ran off, leaving his truck behind, police said.

Police are not sure why the driver fled and did not have a description of him. Witnesses told investigators that the F-150 may have been speeding prior to colliding with a Ford Ranger initially at the intersection.

The driver of the Ford Ranger told KENS 5 he just recently purchased the pickup truck and paid it off and was upset that the truck appears to now be a total loss.

The homeowner said she was thankful that the cars were parked in front of her home – otherwise, the pickup truck possibly could have gone crashing through the front of her home instead.