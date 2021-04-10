Crackdown on criminals: task force apprehends close to 70 fugitives in Bexar County

The Lone Star Fugitive Task force is led by the U.S. Marshals Service and includes multiple law enforcement agencies.

SAN ANTONIO — Almost 70 fugitives wanted for violent crimes across Bexar County are now off the streets.

The Texas Lone Star Fugitive Task Force led by the U.S. Marshals Service combines resources with local law enforcement and other agencies to apprehend violent fugitives and gang members on the run from authorities.

“If I had to sum it up into two words, it would be relentless pursuit,” said Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar on Monday touting the work of Operation Washout Silver Bear.

The mission of the operation was to take violent criminals off the streets.

“These folks are living proof that monsters are real and there is evil in this world,” said Salazar.

Salazar said Bexar County is seeing an uptick in violent crime.

“With 81 homicides in the first six months of 2021, San Antonio is on track for one of its deadliest years in nearly three decades,” said U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Texas, Susan Pamerleau.

In one week last month, the task force captured 66 violent fugitives.

“It's those individuals that that are released from jail and do not show up to court after they're indicted and then become fugitives,” said Bexar County District Attorney, Joe Gonzales.

“By combining resources, we locate and arrest fugitives wherever they go, and it allows local, county and state agencies to reach beyond the borders of their jurisdictions, even beyond the borders of the United States,” said Pamerleau.

Pamerleau said the captured fugitives are wanted for crimes ranging from Murder to Assault with a Deadly Weapon to Human Smuggling.

Fugitives like Dathan Faulker who is accused of shooting at a woman in August, and then on the same day attacking an 83-year-old man.

The lengthy list also includes 43 alleged gang members like Moises Calderon.

Calderon was on the Texas Top Ten Fugitives list. After receiving parole on a murder conviction, Calderon is accused of continuing his crime spree, violating his parole before the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office issued an arrest warrant for an assault charge in March.

“The Bexar County Criminal Justice System now can rest easier knowing that these individuals are off the streets and are going to have to answer to their charges,” said Gonzales.