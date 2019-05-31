CPS Energy is urging their customers to be on "full alert" for individuals posing as company employees and asking for money.

Last year, CPS Energy received 1,799 reports from customers who fell victim to scams where a person would claim to be from the utility and threaten to cut off service unless an immediate payment was made.

In total, CPS Energy says, $52,000 was stolen by imposters during 2018 alone. That's an increase of $20,000 from 2017, according to the company.

In response to the increase, CPS wants to let its customers know that their employees will never threaten to disconnect service, request payment by phone, ask a customer to purchase a credit card or prepaid card, or enter a customer's home or business unless the customer has initiated a service request.

“We want residential and commercial customers to protect themselves from scammers going after their hard-earned money,” Maria Garcia, Vice President of Community Engagement and Corporate Responsibility, said. “The only time we will call customers is to remind them when their account is past due. However, we do not take payments over the phone.”