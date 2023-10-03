Former Cowboys player charged with animal cruelty, allegedly left dog locked in Pipe Creek storage unit

Dwayne Missouri was arrested on Oct. 1, more than three months after he allegedly left a small dog locked in a storage unit with little food and water.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man and former Dallas Cowboys player was arrested this week after he allegedly left a small dog locked in a storage unit for two days over the summer.

According to arrest records, a Helotes police officer was dispatched to a Pipe Creek storage facility on June 20, where he heard barking from inside a unit. With the help of an employee, he opened and rescued a "small puppy" who was locked inside.

There were clothes and other random items inside the unit, the affidavit states, along with “two small bowls on the floor, empty and dry" as well as a small bag of dog food that was “obviously out of reach.” It was a historically hot summer in South Texas, and arrest records state it was more than 100 degrees outside when the dog was found.

The officer investigated and discovered that Dwayne Missouri was listed as the sole renter of the storage unit, having last visited on the afternoon of June 18. According to arrest records, Missouri left a voicemail stating the dog was "left under someone else's care," but surveillance video from the storage facility shows him along with the dog two days before it was rescued.

Missouri – who appeared in two games for the Cowboys in 2001 and later suited up for multiple Arena Football League teams – was booked into the Bexar County jail Sunday on animal cruelty charges. His bond was set at $2,000.

