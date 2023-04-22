'Definition of evil' | Cousin of Leon Valley woman hit and killed in 2021 wants driver held accountable

Recently, 22-year-old Ethan Rodriguez was indicted on a murder charge in connection with Jynette Gonzales' death.

LEON VALLEY, Texas — The family of a woman who was hit and killed in Leon Valley nearly two years ago is sharing more about that tragic night after the driver was recently indicted in the case.

At the end of March, 22-year-old Ethan Ronald Rodriguez was indicted on a murder charge for fatally striking 41-year-old Jynette Gonzales with his car on July 20, 2021.

"Jynette was a such as kind, loving, beautiful person inside and out," said Adalee Phoenix, her cousin.

Phoenix said her cousin was also her grandfather's caretaker. She lived with him at his home in Leon Valley, and on the night she died, took a phone call outside to avoid disturbing him.

That's when a car drove up and stopped in front of the home by Gonzales. Phoenix said her cousin walked up to the vehicle thinking it was someone she knew, and then the unthinkable happened.

"[The driver] pulls forward intentionally striking her and he doesn't stop," said Phoenix.

Phoenix said her cousin was killed when she was hit and dragged down the street. The driver, who turned out to be a neighbor, stopped the car when he reached his house. The incident was caught on a neighbor's security camera and later shared with the victim's family.

The indictment states that Rodriguez intentionally and knowingly caused the death of Gonzales when he hit her with his vehicle. However, Phoenix believes action should've been taken against the driver the night her cousin died.

"We are frustrated, angry, devastated," she said.

We reached out to Leon Valley Police Chief David Gonzalez. Chief Gonzalez said the crash was initially determined to be an accident when Rodriguez reported what had happened.

According to police reports from that night, Rodriguez got out of the vehicle and called 911. The driver also ran to his residence to get help from his mom and dad and have them call 911. Later in the report, it said an officer put Rodriguez into her patrol unit and he was later interviewed.

Chief Gonzalez confirmed Rodriguez was interviewed that night but no sobriety tests were performed. Gonzalez said there were no indicators to determine Rodriguez was impaired.

The investigation later changed when Gonzalez said more evidence was uncovered such as witness statements and police were given the neighbor's security video from family.

Rodriguez is expected to go to trial on June 5, according to online court records. Phoenix hopes for the maximum punishment.