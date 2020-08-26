Cousin of 8-year-old Kerrville girl killed by suspected drunk driver calls suspect's apology and fundraising efforts 'slap in the face'

“Is that going to do anything to help bring Arianna back? No, I don’t think anyone in this world would want that money,” Ybarra said.

SAN ANTONIO — The cousin of an 8-year-old Kerrville girl killed by an alleged drunk driver is calling the suspect’s efforts to raise money for the family a “slap in the face.”

Sal Ybarra remembers Arianna Lopez as a ball of joy. But that joy disappeared the night of Aug. 6 when police say former Kerrville firefighter Isaac Rodriguez Barboza Jr. drove drunk and crashed his pickup truck into the bedroom where Arianna was sleeping.

Arianna died two weeks later, leaving family in emotional turmoil and wondering when justice will be served.

Barboza was recently charged with Intoxication Manslaughter, which is an upgrade of his initial arrest.

Barboza spoke exclusively with KENS 5 on Aug. 24 expressing remorse for what happened.

“I understand a horrible accident happened. I feel horrible about it. If I could switch spots I would,” Barboza said.

Ybarra questions Barboza’s sincerity, who raised money for Arianna’s family through community donations. Ybarra also noted Barboza’s apology and claim for wanting to “trade places” with Arianna is a bit baffling.

“What are we going to do with $7,000? Is that going to do anything to help bring Arianna back? No, I don’t think anyone in this world would want that money,” Ybarra said. “That’s what really trading places is with Arianna. He doesn’t want that. Why would he? He’s free. He’s alive.”

Ybarra knows true closure may never come. But he’s counting down the days for when justice is served.