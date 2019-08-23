SAN ANTONIO — An 18-year-old San Antonio woman has been arrested by Bexar County deputies for allegedly hitting a jogger while driving more than 34 mph over the speed limit last month, according to court documents.

The affidavit states Halle Renee Golobay used "reckless conduct" as she sped up to pass another car while in the area of Waterhole Lane and TPC Parkway in north Bexar County on the morning of July 1. Halle told investigators that when she tried to merge back in front of a Charger after passing it, "she observed the Charger speeding up and she swerved back," losing control and crashing into the victim as she was jogging on the sidewalk.

The affidavit states video footage of the collision showed Golobay's vehicle "traveling at a high rate of speed compared to other vehicles" on the road at the time.

A BCSO deputy, according to the affidavit, arrived at the scene and found the victim with "a large abrasion on her head," having suffered "serious bodily injury." She was later taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Golobay was hospitalized with minor injuries, the affidavit states. She's now facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.