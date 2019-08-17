SAN ANTONIO — New details were revealed regarding the sexual assault suspect arrested Friday evening.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office has charged Jason Lee Rodriguez with attacking a bedridden, 83-year-old woman who authorities say was under his care. According to an arrest affidavit, Rodriguez had been a friend of the family for more than 12 years.

Investigators were told the victim was left home alone with Rodriguez as a family member went to the grocery store. When they returned, the elderly woman said Rodriguez had assaulted her.

According to the affidavit, investigators were able to find physical evidence backing up her claim. Authorities say Rodriguez confessed to the assault, but claimed the woman consented.

As of Saturday afternoon, Rodriguez is still in jail on a $75 thousand bond. He faces charges of aggravated sexual assault of an elderly/disabled person, and, if convicted, faces a minimum of 15 years in prison.