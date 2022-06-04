Court records: Failure to appear led to deadly confrontation between teen and BCSO deputies

18-year-old Robert Inosencio died during a confrontation with deputies at his home on Demya Tuesday afternoon after BCSO says he fired the first shot.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Records indicate a deadly shooting on the west side Tuesday began with a missed court date days earlier.

18-year-old Robert Inosencio died during a confrontation with Bexar County Sheriff's deputies at his home on Demya Tuesday afternoon.

The Medical Examiner has yet to rule on who fired the bullet that killed him.

A deputy who was shot during the incident is recovering. His name has not been released yet but a spokesman said he is still hospitalized and still feeling residual pain.

Court records indicate when Inosencio failed to appear in the 379th District Court on April 1, warrants were issued for his arrest.

The Bexar County District Attorney confirms Inosencio was facing one felony drug charge and one count of unlawfully carrying a weapon from an incident on May 30, 2021.

San Antonio Police were called to the family home that day for a family disturbance with a gun.

The report alleges Inosencio threatened family members during an argument while he was in possession of a handgun and that when police questioned him, they found six individual bags of methamphetamine in his pocket.

Court records show Inosencio is also awaiting trial for an aggravated robbery charge dating back to June 2021.

The family claims the teen had been compliant with court orders, and this could have been handled differently.

Alternately sobbing and cursing, the teenager’s mother, Amanda Inosencio, struggled to recover from the news that her son was gone.

The mother said she begged deputies to let her intervene and talk with her son to avoid a tragedy.

Amanda said deputies refused her request, telling her that Inosencio was barricaded inside a backyard structure, refusing to surrender. Amanda said she believes deputies wouldn’t give her access to her son because he was already dead.

While expressing condolences to the family, Sheriff Javier Salazar said that, sadly, Inosencio brought this on himself by shooting at deputies first.

The family said they have many questions about how the fatal incident unfolded, and they will keep pushing for answers.