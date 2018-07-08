San Antonio — Monday afternoon around 3 p.m., police got a call for a sick person in the 4100 block of Parkdale on the city's northwest side. Police arrived and found 32-year-old Paul Anthony Bateman inside the residence with a one-year-old and a 10 year old

EMS arrived and pronounced the 10-year-old girl dead.

"There was only one adult inside that location with these two young children. That's why they felt they had enough probable cause to arrest him for the charge of murder,” SAPD Sergeant Michelle Ramos said.

Upon further investigation, police believe that the girl, identified as Reanne Olivarez, was murdered. Her injuries included blunt force trauma to her chest and head area, police said.

The family has started a GoFundMe account to cover Reanne’s funeral expenses.

Police have arrested 32-year-old Paul Anthony Bateman and charged him with murder. Bateman is not related to the victim, but he is family to her mother's common law husband.

This isn't the suspect's first brush with the law. His record dates back to 2004 and includes charges of injury to elderly, theft, and marijuana possesion.

Bexar County records show he was found insane in case. SAPD says that's not information they can discuss at this time.

Sadly, SAPD says this incident points to why parents have to vet everyone they trust to watch their children.

"Know who you're leaving your children with, be aware of their background, or anything like that. In this case, it's such a tragic incident to hear the news that a 10-year-old has passed away,” Ramos said.

Bateman is facing a murder charge and is in jail on a $200,000 bond.

