Couple on the run | $10,000 reward for information leading to apprehension

Jose Felan, Jr., and his girlfriend Mena Yousif are persons of interest in the investigations of several St. Paul, MN business fires.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is asking for help locating two persons of interest in the investigations of several St. Paul business fires during the recent unrest in Minnesota.

The ATF is offering two rewards of up to $5,000 each for information that leads to the apprehension of Jose Felan, Jr. and his girlfriend Mena Dyaha Yousif.

Video of Felan, Jr. went viral, leading the couple to go on the run from law enforcement. Members of the public helped identify Felan, Jr., and Yousif after the ATF issued an initial reward notice last week.

Felan, Jr. has multiple felony convictions including drug offenses, burglary, and aggravated assault.

ATF investigators believe that the couple is traveling south, along the Interstate 35 corridor and could be in the area.