HPD: Couple dies after being struck by suspected drunk driver in west Houston

HOUSTON — A man has been charged after police said he hit and killed a couple with his vehicle Sunday night.

He has been identified as 27-year-old Donovan Donte Harris. He has been charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter.

This happened just before 9:30 p.m. near the corner of Westheimer and Potomac.

Houston police said they believe Harris was speeding at least twice the speed limit, at roughly 70 mph, at the time of the crash.

The couple was crossing the street, but not near a crosswalk, police said.

“This person was driving so fast that any impact with their vehicle would be lethal,” HPD Sgt. David Rose said. “There is no excuse for someone driving that fast.”

Harris reportedly remained at the scene and police said he did show signs of intoxication. There is surveillance video of the crash.

Witnesses told police they saw a passenger in the car who did not stay at the scene. However, police said Harris told investigators he was behind the wheel at the time of the crash.

Friends identified the victims as 48-year-old Ann Best and 53-year-old Sederick Barrett.