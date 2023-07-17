Teen escapes after being held, raped in north Houston home for a month, Pct. 4 says

Precinct 4 constables found the woman who had escaped her accused kidnappers after someone saw her and called for help.

HOUSTON — A teenager said she was held against her will in a north Houston home for around a month, and now two people are in custody, charged with kidnapping.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, deputy constables were called Sunday to the intersection of FM 1960 and Cypresswood about a woman in distress. They found the 18-year-old, who told them she escaped a home where she was being held captive.

Deputy constables investigated and that led to the arrest of 30-year-old Jose Reyes and 29-year-old Jacueline Macias. They are charged with kidnapping, according to Precinct 4.

In a news conference Monday, Constable Mark Herman said the girl met Reyes somewhere and he convinced her to come back to the house with him. When she got there, Macias was also at the house. Herman said at some point, the girl was grabbed and held in a room for about a month or longer, where she was raped.

According to Herman, when Reyes and Macias left the house, the girl got out of her restraints and ran from house to house in the Foxwood subdivision until a neighbor a few houses away called for help. Herman said deputies found marks on the girl's arms and legs that looked like restraint marks.

The girl was taken to a hospital to be treated.

While Reyes and Macias are charged with kidnapping, Herman said there could be other charges.

He said they are working to learn more about the relationship between Reyes and Macias and if the girl was reported missing.

